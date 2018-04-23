Tax auction for St. Clair County is Wednesday in Belleville

A St. Clair County public auction for 357 properties and 41 mobile homes that were delinquent on real estate taxes will take place in Belleville.
The auction will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, in the St. Clair County Courthouse, located at 10 Public Square in Belleville.
Sale catalogs are available at the St. Clair County Clerk’s Office in Belleville or online at www.iltaxsale.com. Bidding will start at $750 per item.
For more information, contact the St. Clair County Tax Agent's Office at 800-248-2850 or 618-656-5744.
