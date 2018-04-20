Some of the gold medal winners with President of the East St. Louis Branch of the NAACP Stanley Franklin and his wife, Ronda Franklin, the chair of the Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics Committee.
These are the students awarded gold medals by the East St. Louis NAACP

By Heidi Wiechert

April 20, 2018 11:20 AM

Eleven local students from the East St. Louis Branch of the NAACP have been awarded 12 gold medals for showcasing their talents in the Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics.

The competition was founded in 1978 by Vernon Jarrett to prepare and recognize youth of African-American descent who demonstrate scholastic and artistic excellence.

The awards ceremony took place on April 7 at the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Center. The award winners will compete at the National NAACP Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics in July in San Antonio, Texas.

The gold medalists are:

  • Original essay — Lauren Evans, Belleville East High School

  • Poetry, written — Jo'Dasha King, Belleville East High School

  • Short stories — Jermaine Windham, Belleville West High School

  • Dramatics — Kaylon Brown, Belleville West High School

  • Music instrumental, classical — Haley Harrison, Belleville West High School

  • Music instrumental, contemporary — Miles Wadlington, Belleville West High School

  • Music, vocal, classical — Miles Wadlington, Belleville West High School

  • Music, vocal, contemporary — Christina Jones, O'Fallon Township High School

  • Oratory — Jaylon Muchison, Belleville West High School

  • Poetry, performance — Jordan A. Simms, East St. Louis Senior High

  • Visual art — Benjamin Hirst, Belleville West High School

  • Photography — Dominick Oranika, Belleville West High School

