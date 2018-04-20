These are the students awarded gold medals by the East St. Louis NAACP

Eleven local students from the East St. Louis Branch of the NAACP have been awarded 12 gold medals for showcasing their talents in the Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics.
The competition was founded in 1978 by Vernon Jarrett to prepare and recognize youth of African-American descent who demonstrate scholastic and artistic excellence.
The awards ceremony took place on April 7 at the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Center. The award winners will compete at the National NAACP Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics in July in San Antonio, Texas.
The gold medalists are:
- Original essay — Lauren Evans, Belleville East High School
- Poetry, written — Jo'Dasha King, Belleville East High School
- Short stories — Jermaine Windham, Belleville West High School
- Dramatics — Kaylon Brown, Belleville West High School
- Music instrumental, classical — Haley Harrison, Belleville West High School
- Music instrumental, contemporary — Miles Wadlington, Belleville West High School
- Music, vocal, classical — Miles Wadlington, Belleville West High School
- Music, vocal, contemporary — Christina Jones, O'Fallon Township High School
- Oratory — Jaylon Muchison, Belleville West High School
- Poetry, performance — Jordan A. Simms, East St. Louis Senior High
- Visual art — Benjamin Hirst, Belleville West High School
- Photography — Dominick Oranika, Belleville West High School
