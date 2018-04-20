Man charged with more than 50 crimes ripped Swansea Police phone off wall, charges say

A homeless man was arrested when Swansea Police say he trespassed at a convenience store he'd been banned from "numerous times," and while being processed, he "promptly ripped the booking room phone out of the wall."
Jessie E. Wilson, 55, has been charged with criminal damage to government-supported property and resisting arrest. He was being held at St. Clair County Jail on Friday with bail set at $30,000 bail.
Swansea Police Chief Steven Johnson said police had received calls reporting the suspect being "highly intoxicated" at the MotoMart in Swansea and also walking in the road, causing traffic problems.
Johnson said Wilson refused to be handcuffed. At the station, Johnson said, Wilson tore the phone out of the wall, which damaged the phone and the wall.
The chief wrote in a news release that the department has had more than 150 service calls concerning Wilson, and he has been charged with more than 50 crimes.
“This is an individual who needs mandated help. Law enforcement’s hands are tied with what we can do. We are hoping the court system can mandate some type of rehabilitation or assistance," Johnson said.
