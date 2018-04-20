Fire destroys clubhouse in rural Mascoutah

A building used as a clubhouse in rural Mascoutah was destroyed by fire on Thursday afternoon.
Mascoutah Fire Chief Joe Zinck was out of town on Friday morning and was not at the fire. He said the department responded to a fire in rural Mascoutah on Highbanks Road.
Zincks said there were no injuries. He did not know how the fire was reported.
The volunteer fire department had a "pretty long response time" to the rural area, he said, but the building is a complete loss.
The cause was unknown on Friday morning.
At about the same time Thursday afternoon, Camp Jackson's volunteer firefighters responded to a fire in a residential area of Centreville.
