Authorities find threatening note in computer cart at Cahokia school

Cahokia School District officials confirmed that about a week ago they found a note with a threatening message at Wirth Middle School.

The note, "a page and a half of rambling," was found Monday in a Chromebook cart at the middle school, Superintendent Art Ryan said. School officials then contacted the St. Clair Sheriff's Department.

Capt. Bruce Fleshren of the St. Clair Sheriff's Department said they had not been able to identify who wrote the note.

"It made reference to a gun and a bomb, but no specific threat was listed," he said.

Ryan referred to it as a ranting letter, and said the writer could not be identified because the cart had been used in several classes.

"There wasn't anything to it," said Ryan, who said parents were not notified about the note.

Wesclin High School in Clinton County and Carriel Junior High School in O'Fallon each reported threats made on Thursday, as well.