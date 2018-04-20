Cahokia man held knife to pregnant woman's throat, police say

Police say a Cahokia man pulled his pregnant ex-girlfriend from a car and held a knife to her throat on Wednesday.
The St. Clair County Sheriff's Department was called to the 2200 block of Mullins Creek Road in Dupo on Wednesday by a woman, police said.
The pregnant woman told deputies that her ex-boyfriend and father of her child, Calvin N. Latner, had cut her with a knife, said Capt. Bruce Fleshren of the Sheriff's Department.
Latner, 27, of Cahokia, is charged with one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, one count of aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, and domestic battery, subsequent. He was being held at St. Clair County Jail on Friday on $250,000 bail on felony crimes.
Latner was convicted of a prior domestic battery misdemeanor charges stemming from an arrest in January. He was credited with 32 days of time served in that case.
On Wednesday, a 26-year-old woman told deputies that she and Latner were arguing in the car while driving in Dupo. She said he stopped the car and pulled her out of the car and held a knife to her throat, she said, making a mark on her neck. She did not seek medical treatment.
Latner left the scene and was later found and arrested at a residence in Dupo, Fleshren said.
Comments