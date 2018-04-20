Collinsville police search for two men charged with robbing IDOT worker

Greed led to armed robbery charges against two St. Louis men accused of robbing an Illinois Department of Transportation worker at gunpoint last week, police say.
A debit card taken from the IDOT worker was used in Missouri soon after the hold-up, according to Maj. Brett Boerm of the Collinsville Police Department.
"At the time, the detectives didn't have a lot to go on, but within 24 hours, detectives zoned in on a suspect and through good, hard police work were able to get these to suspects charged," Boerm said.
Phillip M. Campbell, Jr., 24, of St. Louis was charged with armed robbery, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery. Abias P. Crosby, 23, of St. Louis was charged with a single count of armed robbery.
Neither man was in custody as of Friday afternoon.
"They know we are looking for them," Boerm said.
The IDOT worker was walking on April 12 at about 10:40 a.m. near the intersection of Easport and Executive Drive — a few hundred yards away from Illinois State Police District 11 headquarters. A maroon Oldsmobile pulled up near the man and one of the suspects got out of the car and approached him, according to police. The suspect pulled a silver 9 mm handgun on the IDOT worker and demanded money. The victim threw his wallet and cellphone at the man.
There was a brief scuffle, according to police, during which the gun went off. The bullet didn't hit the victim. The victim did sustain a head injury, possibly from being struck in the face with the gun, police said.
The suspects made away with the victim's wallet with the debit card.
Bond for both men was set at $500,000.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Campbell or Crosby can call Collinsville Police at 618-344-2131.
