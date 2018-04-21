I-64 driver hits cow, gets rear-ended by state trooper going after speeding suspect

An Interstate 64 motorist was seriously injured early Saturday afternoon after his car hit a cow and then was rear-ended by an Illinois State Police trooper who was attempting to catch up to a speeding suspect near the Caseyville exit, police said.
A 76-year-old St. Louis man who was driving the Honda Civic that had hit the cow was taken to a St. Louis hospital, Illinois State Police spokesman Calvin Dye Jr. said. The 41-year-old trooper, a 20-year veteran who was driving an unmarked car, was treated and released from a metro-east hospital.
The speeding suspect was driving a Cadillac Escalade and escaped. Meanwhile, police were searching for the owner of the cow, which was found in a swampy area near the highway.
Dye said the owner of the cow faces a possible charge of failing to keep an animal secure. A person who said he worked for the owner of the cow arrived at the scene to take control of the cow.
“It doesn’t happen often, but it’s not uncommon for us to have animals out the highway like that,” Dye said.
Sometimes farm animals escape their enclosure, and other times their highway trailer is not secure and they escape, or the vehicle hauling them is involved in a crash.
Comments