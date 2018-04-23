Timothy B McGowen, 63.
Police search for missing medically dependent New Baden man

By Kaley Johnson

April 23, 2018 07:48 AM

New Baden Police are searching for a medically dependent man that has gone missing from the area.

Timothy B. McGowen, 63, was described as 6 feet tall, 220 lbs with grey hair and blue eyes in a Facebook post from New Baden Police.

He was last seen wearing navy blue pajama pants, a t-shirt, a black jacket and crock shoes and driving a red or maroon Chevy Colorado with license plate W-280720.

Additional information, such as when he went missing, was not immediately available.

Police asked anyone with information on McGowen's whereabouts to call the Clinton County Sheriff's Office at 618-594-4555.

