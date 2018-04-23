Did you miss Hamilton at the Fox? You may get another shot.

If you missed the award-winning musical "Hamilton" at the Fox, you might get another shot if you just wait for it.
The national tour of the musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda will return to the Fabulous Fox Theatre in 2019 and 2020, the Fox announced.
The announcement came just as the three-week debut of “Hamilton: An American Musical” ended in St. Louis. Tickets for April's showings of the musical sold out in St. Louis in October just four hours after they went on sale.
The show, which tells the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, won 11 Tony awards and a Pullitzer for drama.
Comments