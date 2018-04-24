Madison County 911 call center consolidation plan breaks the law, St. Clair County says

SHARE COPY LINK Herb Simmons, St. Clair County emergency telephone system board executive director, talks about the challenge of consolidating the eight call centers in St. Clair County into four. McClatchy dholtmann@bnd.com

Herb Simmons, St. Clair County emergency telephone system board executive director, talks about the challenge of consolidating the eight call centers in St. Clair County into four. McClatchy dholtmann@bnd.com