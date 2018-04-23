Semi crash on I-57 sends 2 to hospital, 1 with major injuries

A Shobonier man was airlifted to the hospital with major injuries after he failed to brake for slowed traffic and struck the back of the semi, police said.
Shawn S. Zimmerman, 20, was driving on I-57 northbound as traffic was backed up due to a crash two miles ahead at 4:40 p.m. Monday near Ina and Bonnie. He did not notice that a semi had come to a complete stop in front of him, and struck the rear end of the trailer without braking, according to an Illinois State Police news release.
Zimmerman was airlifted to a regional hospital with major injuries, and the driver of the semi, Ryan Elliot, 32 of Franklin, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with minor injuries.
All I-57 northbound lanes were closed until 5:30 p.m. when the medical helicopter landed, then one was reopened. All lanes were opened by 6:25 p.m., and the entire area was clear as of Monday night.
Zimmerman was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
Hours earlier, a crash involving two semis closed multiple lanes and sent one person to the hospital with major injuries. Crews were still working to clean up from the double semi crash when this crash occurred.
