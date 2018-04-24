Two men injured in drive-by shooting while standing on street corner in East St. Louis

Two men were shot early Tuesday morning while they stood on the corner near a convenience store in East St. Louis.
Both went to Touchette Regional Hospital where one refused treatment and the other was transferred to a St. Louis hospital.
Police Chief Jerry Simon said the men were from Cahokia and St. Louis.
A call came in to the police department at 1:50 a.m. An 18-year-old from Cahokia and a 31-year-old from St. Louis were standing with a group of others near the corner of 10th Street and Broadway Avenue. A car drove by and someone inside fired shots toward the men on the corner, Simon said.
A bullet struck the 18-year-old in the abdomen. He was transferred from Touchette to a St. Louis hospital. The 31-year-old was struck in the leg. He refused treatment at the hospital, Simon said. The last reported medical update on the Cahokia man was "stable condition," Simon said.
Simon said the victims didn't know of any reason someone would be shooting at them.
"They said they were standing there socializing. Neither of the victims could provide an identification to our officers of who the shooter was." Simon said.
Anyone with information can call the East St. Louis Police Department at 618-482-6700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-8477, an anonymous tip line that pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.
