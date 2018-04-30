Dad alleges boy sexually assaulted 6-year-old daughter at Scott Air Force Base day care

A minor girl and her father filed a tort claim against the United States, alleging that the girl was sexually assaulted while at a day care on Scott Air Force Base in 2013.
The 6-year-old girl was dragged behind a bookshelf by a 12-year-old boy at the Scott Air Force Base Youth Center in August 2013 and was sexually assaulted, according to a complaint filed in federal court April 24. The father had previously filed an injury claim with the U.S., but it was denied in October 2017.
The boy is a child with special needs and has a history of deviant and sexual behavior, according to an injury claim filed with the complaint. The boy had repeatedly exposed himself to younger children at the youth center, and he got in physical fights with staff and other children, according to the claim.
Scott Air Force Base directed comment to the United States Attorney in the Southern District of Illinois, which declined to comment.
A staff member made a note of concern in the boy's file after he began to show interest in younger girls, the claim stated.
The complaint says it was negligent of the youth center staff to allow children of different sexes and ages to co-mingle, especially with a high child to staff member ratio. It also alleges that the center failed to warn parents of the boy's behavior, and did not take remedial steps to counsel the child about his behavior.
The girl and her father are asking for $1.5 million for personal injury, saying the child suffered physical and psychological injuries. She had to go to the emergency room, and will need counseling.
A tort claim may waive governmental immunity and allow lawsuits by people who say they were harmed by government agencies or employees.
