Union leaders vow to protect Shop 'n Save jobs as parent company plans to sell stores

Local union presidents in the St. Louis area have banded together to vow to protect jobs at Shop 'n Save as its parent company says it plans to sell the business.
United Food and Commercial Worker Unions 655 in Ballwin, Missouri; 881 in Des Plaines and 88 in St. Louis released a statement after Shop 'n Save owner SuperValu announced that the company is plans to sell its 36 locations.
“Announcements impacting this many hard-working families are always concerning. It’s times like these that the men and women working for this company need their union family the most," the statement said. "Locals 655, 881 and 88 are committed to protecting the good union jobs at Shop ‘n Save. We will remain in close contact with SuperValu as well as any future employer to ensure the promise that unions make to all workers: a better life for them and their families.”
The three unions represent about 46,000 combined members in Illinois and eastern Missouri. SuperValu had originally announced it was considering selling its Shop 'n Save stores earlier this month.
