Emergency patchwork to close Interstate 64/55 lanes this weekend in St. Clair County

IDOT officials will close the westbound lanes of Interstate 55/64 in St. Clair County this weekend to all traffic due to emergency pavement patching.
The lanes will be closed from east of the Martin Luther King exit ramp to the bridge over Riverpark Drive in East St. Louis beginning Friday at 9 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., according to an announcement Wednesday morning.
Additional lanes will be closed along westbound Interstate 55/70 east of Illinois Route 203 and Interstate 64 at 18th Street to direct traffic to alternate routes.
The closures are required to complete emergency pavement patching on Interstate 55/64, according to IDOT.
Westbound traffic will be detoured to Interstate 70 and Interstate 255.
