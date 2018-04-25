Metro-East News

Troy woman wins big after playing Illinois lottery for 44 years

By Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@bnd.com

April 25, 2018 07:56 AM

Officials announced Tuesday that a Troy woman won $650,000 in July from a Lucky Day Lotto ticket after 44 years of playing the Illinois lottery.

Christine Reibold has been playing the Illinois lottery since its inaugural draw in 1974, according to an Illinois Lottery news release. She plans on using her winnings to invest and donate to her favorite charities.

Riebold bought her ticket at Shop 'N Save in Belleville at 800 Carlyle Avenue. Her ticket matched all five numbers in the July 20 evening draw. Riebold did not come forward to claim her winnings until this month, a spokesman said.

The retailer received a bonus of $6,500 for selling the winning ticket.

A Charlotte Observer investigation uncovered dozens of North Carolina lottery retailers or employees — the gatekeepers to potential fortunes — who beat improbable odds time and again to collect significant prizes at their own stores. Here's how un Adam Bell, Gavin Off, Meta Viers, Patrick Gleason, and Ali RizviMcClatchy

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

Related stories from Belleville News-Democrat

  Comments  