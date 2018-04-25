Troy woman wins big after playing Illinois lottery for 44 years

Officials announced Tuesday that a Troy woman won $650,000 in July from a Lucky Day Lotto ticket after 44 years of playing the Illinois lottery.

Christine Reibold has been playing the Illinois lottery since its inaugural draw in 1974, according to an Illinois Lottery news release. She plans on using her winnings to invest and donate to her favorite charities.

Riebold bought her ticket at Shop 'N Save in Belleville at 800 Carlyle Avenue. Her ticket matched all five numbers in the July 20 evening draw. Riebold did not come forward to claim her winnings until this month, a spokesman said.

The retailer received a bonus of $6,500 for selling the winning ticket.

