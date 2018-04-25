See a semi pulled over today? Here's why.

On Wednesday, Illinois State Police troopers will focus on semi safety by conducting safety checks on Interstate 55 between Springfield and Interstate 255.
Troopers will also focus on Interstate 57 in Southern Illinois, said spokesman Joshua Haile of District 13.
This special semi detail comes less than a month after one conducted to honor a fallen trooper.
Troopers do not need a reason to pull over a semi, Trooper Calvin Dye Jr. said during the March 28 detail.
"That's the one vehicle on the roadway we don't have to have a reason to stop," he added. "We don't have to have probable cause; we can stop them just to inspect their truck."
Troopers are checking that commercial motor vehicle drivers are properly licensed, the equipment is safe and their logbooks are complete. Drivers are restricted to 70 hours of driving per week and must log how often they drive.
This enforcement detail also comes just about a week after the semi driver in a crash on I-55 near Hamel that killed four people in November was charged with reckless homicide in connection to the crash.
Another fatal semi accident, only a month later, was caused because a semi driver was briefly distracted while reaching for the tea.
