Pastor's breakfast and National Day of Prayer at Legacy Christian Academy

Legacy Christian Academy will have a pastor's breakfast from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 2, at 111 S. 2nd St. in Caseyville. School board members and alumni will discuss the benefits of attending a Christian school at the event. Breakfast and a tour of the school will be given to all who attend.
The public is also invited at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 3, to participate in the National Day of Prayer in the Legacy Christian Academy parking lot.
Annual National Day of Prayer in O'Fallon
A prayer event will be taking place from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 3, at the new Fire House, 1215 Taylor Road, O'Fallon. All believers from any church community are invited to come pray for the Nation and unity. Information: Suzy Douglas, 618-624-3376 or samsuzyd@att.net.
Classes at Our Lady of the Snows
Mark Etling, shrine spiritual programs coordinator and adjunct assistant professor at St. Louis University, will present, "Journey to Nicaea: Shapers of Christian Orthodoxy." The class will take place from 10 a.m. to noon May 12, June 9 and July 7, at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows at 442 S. De Mazenod Drive in Belleville.
The cost is $10 per session or $30 for the series. Register: 618-394-6270 or programs@snows.org.
"Finding God in the 'Mess'" will be presented by Chava Gonzalez of the Kings House Retreat Center in Belleville, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 19, at the shrine. The cost of the class is $20. Register: 618-394-6270 or programs@snows.org.
Comments