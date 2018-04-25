Safety harness might be to blame for tree trimmer's 30-foot fall, firefighter says

A 53-year-old man survived a 30-foot fall from a tree Wednesday morning in Godfrey.
The man had been working for Elite Tree Service in Godfrey when he fell about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Godfrey Fire Department. Officials said firefighters arrived to find the man was conscious and alert.
He was flown to Barnes Hospital in St. Louis by Survival Flight of Jerseyville, firefighter Luke Warner said.
"We believe the recent rains softened the ground and cushioned the blow," Warner said.
The department did not specify the man's injuries, but Warner said he was talking to firefighters when they arrived.
The man had been in a safety harness while trimming a tree, Warner said. He was with two coworkers, but they did not see the fall.
"We think there might have been some type of issue with his safety device," Warner said.
