Deputy dragged when 18-year-old fled traffic stop, police say

An 18-year-old driver was stopped by a Fayette County Sheriff's Deputy on Tuesday evening, but then tried to drive off with the deputy hanging from her car, police say.
Adriana Elaine Brown-Gibson, 18, of Springfield, faces a number of charges including fleeing and eluding, failure to give aid, hit and run, aggravated assault, and possession of marijuana.
Illinois State Police said a Fayette County deputy stopped Brown-Gibson, who was driving a 2006 Ford Freestyle, at about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 51 at U.S. 40 in Vandalia.
State Police said the deputy "observed indicators of criminal activity while speaking with the driver and two passengers" and reached into the vehicle.
The deputy became entangled in the vehicle when the driver took off, State Police said, and was dragged. It wasn't immediately clear how far he was dragged.
He was recovering on Wednesday, Fayette County officials said.
Charges against Brown-Gibson are aggravated battery, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, aggravated assault, failure to render aid, obstruction of justice, reckless conduct, hit and run, speeding, operating an uninsured vehicle, license not on her person, and possession of marijuana.
She was being held at Fayette County Jail on Wednesday on $150,000 bail.
Neither passenger was charged.
Comments