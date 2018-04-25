Illinois Senate votes to raise smoking age to 21. Here's how your local senator voted.

The Illinois Senate has voted to raise the smoking age from 18 to 21.
The Senate voted 35-20 on Wednesday to ban under-21 sales of tobacco or tobacco-related products. The ban includes any nicotine-based products, including e-cigarettes and vaping materials.
Sen. Julie Morrison is the sponsor of the plan. The Deerfield Democrat says the risk of smoking addiction is more likely the younger a smoker is.
Sen. Kyle McCarter opposed the plan. The Republican from Lebanon said that if 18-year-olds can join the military, they have the right to smoke a cigarette.
Five states and 14 Illinois cities and counties, including Chicago and Peoria, have already adopted local ordinances setting the age at 21.
The bill now goes to the House.
How metro-east senators voted:
- Sen. James Clayborne, D-Belleville: Yes
- Sen. Bill Haine, D-Alton: Yes
- Sen. Kyle McCarter, R-Lebanon: No
- Sen. Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo: No
