Collinsville mother seeks answers in daughter's St. Louis shooting death

A Collinsville mother is seeking answers in the Tuesday shooting death of her daughter in St. Louis.
Police found Kamorra Sneed, 41, at about 3:15 a.m. in the 4200 block of North Grand Boulevard in north St. Louis. She had been shot. Police were investigating a report of shots fired in the area.
Sneed's mother, Gwendolyn Sanders, wiped away tears as she sat on her living room couch Wednesday. Sanders said her daughter was killed while standing on the corner talking to a man she had just met that morning. Sherren Davis, a sister to Sneed, said Sneed was standing in front of a motel on Grand Boulevard and Penrose Avenue in St. Louis.
"A younger guy walked past her. She said, 'What's up with you?' He said aggressively to her, 'What's up with you?' He continued on past her," Davis said. "She took a few steps toward him. They said something to each other. She walked back to where she was originally standing, talking to the man she just met. The (suspect) continued in the direction he was going. Then, he turned around and came back and shot Kamorra."
That account, Davis said, came from some surveillance video that police collected from two businesses near the crime scene.
The man who Sneed had been talking to hid behind a pillar of bricks.
"That man came back with a 9 mm gun pointed at my daughter. She had her hands up," Sanders said. Sneed was living in St. Louis with a friend, her mother said.
She said her daughter had a "beautiful personality" and was "a fun person and also a spiritual person — she went to church."
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the scene of the shooting at 3:17 a.m. The department released a statement saying the "officers received a call for shots fired in progress, and when they arrived on scene, they located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest at the corner of Grand and Penrose. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased."
"She made it to the hospital and died at the hospital," Sanders said. "She was unconscious the whole time."
Sanders has a son, Trevor Sanders, 19, who was a student at Collinsville High School. Now he is away at college.
Sanders' eyes lit up as she showed a framed picture of former President Barack Obama's inaugural ball, given to her by Sneed.
"She bought this for me for Christmas," she said. "I am going to miss her smile, the way she called me mom. I am going to miss talking to her and telling her things to help her through her day."
Sneed's 23-year-old daughter, Essence Jackson, is the second-oldest of Sneed's children and the first daughter.
"I hope he (the killer) steps forward and turns himself in. I hope the police get him. He took her from her children. This is so senseless," Jackson said.
Jackson said she and her mother "were cool."
"She always called me and said, 'Essence can you do my hair?'" Jackson said. "I could talk to her about anything."
Another daughter, Trishon Jackson, 22, said her mom "was like an angel."
"She was my everything. I was the last child she talked to. She called me Sunday night and said she was going to surgery Tuesday. I was going to go with her, but we didn't make it. she was all-around sweet. And she cared for her kids — she would go to war for us," Jackson said.
"She won't get to see me get married, have children or anything," Jackson said. "She won't get to see my brother, Trevor, play in the NFL."
She added: "This crime has to stop. But even more so in the black community. Some say we are not doing things to help each other, but (we) are senselessly killing each other for no reason. People have families. It hurts. It's so painful."
Comments