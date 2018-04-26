Metro-East News

Man airlifted to hospital with serious head injury after Wood River motorcycle crash

By Kara Berg

April 26, 2018 06:09 PM

A man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon, Wood River police said.

The man was riding his motorcycle north on Illinois 255 just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday when he lost control of the bike and crashed as he crossed over Illinois Route 111, according to a news release from the Wood River Police Department. The man was thrown from the motorcycle to the side of the road.

A witness stayed with the man until officers arrived, according to the release. The driver suffered a serious head injury and was airlifted to a St. Louis-area hospital.

The man's identity has not been released, and the crash remained under investigation Thursday.

