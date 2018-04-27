'Bull on the loose' after police pursuit in Caseyville

Caseyville Police warned residents a bull on the loose Thursday was still roaming the area Friday morning.
Officers responded to the 2100 block of North 81st Street on Thursday for a "report of a bull on the loose," according to the agency's Facebook post.
"Officers located the bull behind a residence and were involved in a foot pursuit with the bull," the post stated.
The bull, however, evaded officers was still on the loose just after midnight Friday when the Facebook post was made.
Caseyville Police confirmed at 6:45 a.m. Friday that the bull was still on the loose and the owner had not been located.
"We are still working on it, we have a couple of people that have bulls themselves," Caseyville Sgt. Kale Pirtle said. "They were going to go out once it got light out and attempt to lasso it."
Pirtle said the animal was described as a smaller bull, and it ended up taking off through the woods when police attempted to capture it.
Officials noted in the Facebook post that the bull did not show signs of aggression but told people to use caution when driving in the area.
The police department asked the owner of the bull or anyone who knows who the owner is to contact police at 618-344-2151.
