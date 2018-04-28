Rollover accident on I-55 sends driver to hospital, state police say

The driver in a one-vehicle rollover accident was taken to the hospital Saturday, according to Illinois State Police.
The agency said the accident occurred Saturday evening on Interstate 55 where it meets I-255. The driver was transported to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, according to police. The extent of the injuries was unavailable as of Saturday night.
Because of the way the vehicle landed when it rolled, police said there was entrapment.
The accident largely did not affect traffic in the area, according to police.
