Effingham County man airlifted to hospital after ATV crash

A 26-year-old Effingham County man was airlifted to an Urbana hospital after crashing his all-terrain vehicle Saturday afternoon, according to Illinois State Police.
Drew A. Meyers of Watson was in critical condition as of Sunday morning, according to a hospital spokeswoman.
Shortly before 4:30 p.m., Meyers was driving the ATV northbound on Funkhouser Road, also known as N. 1000th Road, just a few miles southwest of Effingham.
Meyers lost control of the vehicle on the gravel shoulder. He and a passenger, 28-year-old Leandra K. Meyers of Watson, were thrown from the vehicle onto the road.
The ATV came to a stop in a ditch.
Drew Meyers was airlifted to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. It was unclear if Leandra Meyers was injured, though she was not listed as a patient at the hospital.
Police cited the driver with careless operation of an ATV and improper lane usage.
