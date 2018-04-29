Have you seen this stolen trailer? Clinton County deputies seeking public's help.

Clinton County Sheriff's deputies asked for the public's help on Sunday in finding a trailer stolen from the Albers area.
The trailer was stolen early Sunday morning, according to a post on the sheriff's Facebook page. The trailer is gray with red, white and black stripes on the bottom. A newer red pickup truck was used to steal it, according to the post.
Albers is roughly 17 miles southwest of Carlyle.
Anyone with information about the trailer can contact the Clinton County Sheriff's Office at 618-594-4555 or Clinton County Crimestoppers at 618-594-6666. Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsbile for the theft.
