Six injured in two crashes on 255 near East St. Louis

Two crashes involving multiple vehicles on southbound Interstate 255 sent six people to the hospital with injuries Sunday afternoon.
At about 3:30 p.m., black Nissan driving northbound on I-255 veered off the road, hit the guardrail and rolled over into the median, said Illinois State Police Sgt. Devin Watts. A red Chevy and a Ford Escape stopped to help and call 911 after the Nissan's crash.
The Chevy was stopped on the side of the road, and was rear-ended by a white pickup pulling a camper, which then was rear ended by a semi trailer carrying cars.
The Nissan driver has serious, but not life-threatening injuries, Watts said. A woman and two kids from the Chevy were injured, as was a woman in the Ford Escape and the driver of the pickup. Six people total were injured in the crashes.
Police said none the injuries were life-threatening. They do not know what caused the Nissan to veer off the road.
Witness Cory Bishop, who had to slam on his brakes to avoid being involved in the crash, said the woman from the Ford Escape had gotten out of her car and was thrown off the side of the road by the camper.
Comments