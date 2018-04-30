Man found dead in overturned car hours after crashing in Marion County

A man was found dead in his overturned car Sunday night hours after he crashed and landed in a creek in Marion County.
Travis E. Collier, 25, was killed while driving on Boat Dock Road near Patoka on Sunday morning, according to a press release from Illinois State Police.
Collier, who was from Shobonier, was driving a truck when he crossed into the westbound lane, went off the road and hit a ditch, causing the truck to go airborne. The truck hit a concrete culvert and flipped over, landing on its top in the middle of a creek, according to the release.
Collier had been with friends on the east side of Carlyle Lake in the early morning, but when he and others left, Collier failed to return home, according to WJBD radio.
A passing farmer on a tractor spotted the vehicle in the creek bed and notified the Sheriff's Office, WJBD reported. Collier was pronounced dead at 7:28 p.m.
