Are you missing a bull? It's hanging out with Edwardsville Police

The cow didn't belong where it was on Monday morning, but the fenced yard of a private residence was the best the Edwardsville Police could do to protect the animal while they figured out where it should be.
Police initially got a call of a bull running loose at about 5 a.m. Monday near Schwarz Road and Chaderic Court, a residential area of Edwardsville near Dunlap Lake. Officers couldn't find it initially, but later spotted it at Franklin and Madison avenues, a little south of Leclaire Park.
"Right now, it's corralled in a fenced area on Lindenwood," said Lt. Charles Kohlberg of the Edwardsville Police Department.
A veterinarian saw the animal on Monday morning, and an animal control officer familiar with livestock was with the bull.
Kohlberg had not personally seen the animal; he said it was "large; it's an adult bull" and brown in color.
"I don't know the first thing about them," he said. "We're attempting to find some type of a resource to take custody of the animal and get it out of there."
Anyone with information about the bull can call the Edwardsville Police Department at 618-656-2131.
This is the second time in the last few days that a bull has been on the loose in a metro-east city. Caseyville Police warned residents Friday "of a bull on the loose," according to a Facebook post.
