Madison County teen airlifted after being hit by bus while walking to school

A Madison County teen was airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a bus while walking to school.
The 13-year-old was hit by a Madison County Transit Bus in Wood River on Route 1111 near Hawthorne Avenue at 7:38 a.m., according to a Wood River Police press release.
She was flown by helicopter to a St. Louis Area hospital with severe injuries, according to the press release. The accident remained under investigation as of Monday morning.
The bus driver was Janet Spindel, 62, who is an employee of the Agency for Community Transit, which handles fixed-route and paratransit bus service for the Madison County Transit District. As is the policy and standard procedure of the transit agency and the U.S. Department of Transportation, Spindel has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation and was tested for alcohol and drugs, according to a statement from ACT.
“We are deeply troubled by this incident,” said ACT Director Jerry Kane. “Our thoughts and prayers are with this young woman and her family.”
Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said he did not have an update on the girl's condition. She was not publicly identified.
Last week, a Missouri boy was killed in Poplar Bluff after being run over by a school bus.
