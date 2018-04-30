Metro-east brewery closes its Alton restaurant

A branch of 4204 Main Street Brewing, Perfect 10, is closing in Alton.
The pub and grill will close Monday after less than a year at 180 E. Center Drive near the Alton Square Mall.
“Lack of volume, lack of traffic,” owner Todd Kennedy told The Alton Telegraph. “We’ve tried numerous things there trying to make it work. At some point, when you lose enough money you’ve got to decide to cut your losses.”
Gift cards for The Perfect 10 will be accepted at the Belleville location at 4204 W. Main St. and "at any future locations in the Alton area," the Facebook post said.
"As one door closes, another opens," the post said.
