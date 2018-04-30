Convicted sex offender faces charges of being on Greenville school grounds

A convicted child sex offender was charged with being in a school zone, an action prohibited because of his previous conviction.
Joseph E. Curtis, 35, was charged on Thursday with being a convicted child sex offender in a school zone.
He is being held in Bond County Jail on $25,000 bail.
Curtis was allegedly on the school grounds of Greenville Elementary School on Tuesday, assistant State's Attorney Dora Mann said. School was in session and children under the age of 18 were present.
Curtis was convicted of possession of child pornography in 2016. Because of that conviction, he is registered as a sexual predator with the state of Illinois.
