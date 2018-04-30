Driver killed in fiery Red Bud crash Sunday morning

One person died after a fiery one-vehicle crash in Red Bud on Sunday morning.
Just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Department responded to a one-vehicle crash on Powell Road just south of LL Road in Red Bud, according to a news release.
A Volkswagen Jetta had left the road and caught fire, and the driver died inside the car, according to the release. The driver's identity has not been released, as the coroner's office is awaiting DNA and toxicology results.
Comments