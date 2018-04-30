Metro-East News

Man airlifted to hospital after New Athens farming accident

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

April 30, 2018 04:39 PM

A man was badly injured after a farming accident in New Athens on Monday afternoon.

The St. Clair Sheriff's Department was sent to a possible explosion in the 2900 block of Klein School Road in New Athens, where they found a 54-year-old man with a head injury.

The man was working on farm equipment in the field, a disc plow attached to a anhydrous pull behind tank, when a high pressure hose failed on the plow and knocked the man back, according to a news release.

There was no explosion. The man was airlifted to a St. Louis-area hospital, and police said they did not know the extent of his injuries.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

