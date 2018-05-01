'Then I Knew: The Panel Discussion' will be at Belleville East High School

The public is invited to participate in "Then I Knew: The Panel Discussion" from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 3, at the Belleville East High School cafeteria, 2555 West Blvd., Belleville.
This event, based on the film and forum "Then I Knew," will facilitate open and honest discussion about the issues affecting the community. It is sponsored by Racial Harmony and Youth to Youth.
Co-producer of the online series "Then I Knew," BND reporter Cara Anthony, will be at the panel.
In a recent column, in which Anthony shared reflections about the initial event that took place on April 25 at Belleville East High School, she said, "I hope the momentum of 'Then I Knew' doesn’t die."
“'Then I Knew' explores the silence in between joy and pain," she said. "It's about everyday life as a black American. It’s about starting a conversation in the community that serves the greater good."
Food and refreshments will be provided.
