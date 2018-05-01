Join the discussion from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 3, 2018, at Belleville East High School. Event sponsored by Racial Harmony and Youth to Youth.
Join the discussion from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 3, 2018, at Belleville East High School. Event sponsored by Racial Harmony and Youth to Youth.

'Then I Knew: The Panel Discussion' will be at Belleville East High School

By Heidi Wiechert

May 01, 2018 11:21 AM

The public is invited to participate in "Then I Knew: The Panel Discussion" from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 3, at the Belleville East High School cafeteria, 2555 West Blvd., Belleville.

This event, based on the film and forum "Then I Knew," will facilitate open and honest discussion about the issues affecting the community. It is sponsored by Racial Harmony and Youth to Youth.

Co-producer of the online series "Then I Knew," BND reporter Cara Anthony, will be at the panel.

In a recent column, in which Anthony shared reflections about the initial event that took place on April 25 at Belleville East High School, she said, "I hope the momentum of 'Then I Knew' doesn’t die."

“'Then I Knew' explores the silence in between joy and pain," she said. "It's about everyday life as a black American. It’s about starting a conversation in the community that serves the greater good."

Food and refreshments will be provided.

'Then I Knew,' the film screening and forum, took place on April 25, 2018.
