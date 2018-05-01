Each year the salaries of public employees such as teachers, police and politicians in southwestern Illinois are collected into a searchable database at BND.com/publicpay. Here is how much in taxes it takes to pay government workers, and how their Brad Weisenstein bweisenstein@bnd.com
Each year the salaries of public employees such as teachers, police and politicians in southwestern Illinois are collected into a searchable database at BND.com/publicpay. Here is how much in taxes it takes to pay government workers, and how their Brad Weisenstein bweisenstein@bnd.com

Metro-East News

What does your professor make? SIUE salaries are available in our Public Pay Database.

By Kelsey Landis

klandis@bnd.com

May 01, 2018 01:07 PM

Salaries for employees of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat's Public Pay Database.

More than 3,100 employees earned nearly $140 million in 2017, with Chancellor Randall Pembrook bringing in the largest paycheck at $300,000.

The next five highest earners at the university were:

  • Wilbert H. Milligan III: $286,693.96, Associate Dean of the School of Dental Medicine

  • Bruce Rotter: $285,536.66, Dean of the School of Dental Medicine

  • Susan Rieken: $269,372.12, Associate Professor in the School of Dental Medicine

  • Robert Bitter: $245,503.86, Assistant Professor in the School of Dental Medicine

  • Paul Rose: $235,547.22, Interim Dean of the School of Education

Employees in the Office of the Chancellor grossed the highest wages on average followed by employees in Financial Affairs, Office of the Provost and Vice Chancellor, and the School of Pharmacy.

Departments with some of the lowest wages on average included Theater and Dance, Admissions, the Environmental Resources Training Center, and WSIE, the university's public radio station.

The Dental School of Medicine in Alton had the most employees at 277, followed by Facilities Management at 206.

By comparison, In 2016, roughly 1,300 SIUE employees made a total of $130 million.

The BND's Public Pay Database goes back to 2011 with information obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests. The salary information does not include insurance or benefits.

Kelsey Landis: 618-239-2110, @kelseylandis

  Comments  