New Athens man dies after farming accident

A New Athens man has died after a farming accident Monday afternoon.
Burt C. “ Charlie” Kreher II, 53, died after receiving a head injury when working on farm equipment in the 2900 block of Klein School Road.
Kreher was working on a disc plow attached to a anhydrous pull behind tank when a high pressure hose failed on the plow and knocked the man back, according to a St. Clair Sheriff's Department news release.
Kreher was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital but died from his injures, according to a release.
In the release, the Sheriff’s Department said it is treating the death as accidental and there is no indication of any foul play.
