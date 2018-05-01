Edwardsville police say bull will be sold at auction if owner doesn't come forward

The lost bull who wandered into an Edwardsville neighborhood Monday has not been claimed, and may be sold at auction.
The adult bull was first cornered in the fenced yard of a private residence in Edwardsville, and eventually was taken “safely into custody” and moved to a more appropriate holding area Monday. Police had received calls reporting the bull running loose near Dunlap Lake, and eventually found him in the Leclaire Historic District, near Leclaire Park.
Edwardsville Police released photos of the bull on social media and the incident received media coverage, according to Chief Jay Keeven, but the owner has not come forward. A veterinarian has examined the animal, as has animal control.
“I’m told the bull was not well-cared-for and would not be considered high value,” Keeven said.
Police continue to look for the bull’s owner, but if none is found, he will most likely be sold at auction, Keeven said.
Anyone with information about the wandering bull can call the Edwardsville Police Department at 618-656-2131.
