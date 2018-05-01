O'Fallon Police look for woman missing since mid-April

O'Fallon Police on Tuesday were looking for a woman who has been missing since mid-April.
Tawney Maddox, 33, was last seen at St. Clair Bowl, where she works, on April 14. She was last known to be driving a 2002 Green Chevrolet Tracker with front-end damage and a spare wheel on the back. The car has Illinois plates A813355.
Maddox is 5-foot-7 and has a thin build. She has red hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information on Maddox is asked to call the O'Fallon Police Department at 618-624-4545.
