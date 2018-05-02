Franklin County crash backs up traffic on Interstate 57

A single car accident backed up traffic in Benton on Wednesday morning.
Illinois State Police were investigating the crash and Trooper Joshua Haile said as of 8 a.m. he did not know the extent of injuries.
The crash occurred at about 6 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 57 near West Webster Street in Franklin County. The right southbound lane was closed and crews were working on towing the vehicle at 8 a.m., Haile said.
The closure and cleanup is anticipated to last for an extended period of time, according to a news release.
