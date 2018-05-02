Police searching for missing Quincy woman

Illinois State Police were seeking the public's help Wednesday in finding a missing Quincy woman.
Police say 69-year-old Mary Lou Anderson was last seen walking on Rim Road near State Street east of Quincy on Tuesday about 4:30 p.m., according to a press release.
Anderson is described as having brown hair and blue eyes and wearing a white or light gray short-sleeve shirt and dark colored shorts. She is 5’04” and weighs 135 lbs, the press release said.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Anderson is asked to contact the Quincy/Adams County 911 Center non-emergency number at 217-222-9360 or the Illinois State Police Springfield Communications Center non-emergency number at 217-786-6677.
