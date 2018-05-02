Brendan Kelly picks up an endorsement from one of the Democratic party's biggest names

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday weighed in on the 12th Congressional District race in Illinois with his endorsement of fellow Democrat Brendan Kelly.
This is Biden's eighth endorsement of the cycle, which includes the backing of Conor Lamb, the Democrat who won a special election in a Pennylvania congressional district.
“Brendan is tough, independent and honest. He understands the struggles that hard working families and our union brothers and sisters go through everyday,” Biden said. “Brendan and his wife, Joanne, have lived a life dedicated to the service of their country and their neighbors."
Kelly's campaign said it isn't sure if Biden's endorsement would also come with a visit at some point.
The St. Clair County state's attorney is challenging U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, in November's election.
“It means a lot to a kid from Southern Illinois to have the support of the Vice President of the United States,” Kelly said. “We both believe in America and in the possibilities of Southern Illinois. We just need leaders who will fight for us and restore our faith."
Bost did pick up an endorsement on Wednesday.
He was endorsed by the National Federation Of Independent Business.
"Congressman Bost grew up in a family-owned trucking business in Southern Illinois and understands the challenges facing Illinois' small businesses," said NFIB's Illinois State Director Mark Grant. "He has proven himself a leader for small business by voting for federal tax reform and co-sponsoring legislation to reduce over-regulations."
The endorsement comes during National Small Business week.
"Small business is the backbone of the American economy. What is good for small business is good for jobs, good for Southern Illinois' economy, and good for working families," Bost said.
