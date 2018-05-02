Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com
If you use Frank Scott Parkway East, you can expect delays this week

By Kelsey Landis

klandis@bnd.com

May 02, 2018 01:06 PM

Drivers can expect traffic near Frank Scott Parkway East through the rest of the week as crews repaint striping on the road.

Striping began Tuesday and is expected to last through Friday, according to St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency.

Temporary lane closures will be in effect at the intersections of Frank Scott Parkway and Old Collinsville Road, Hartman Lane and North Green Mount Road.

The agency told drivers to avoid the area if possible as significant delays and unusual traffic patterns are expected.

Kelsey Landis: 618-239-2110, @KelseyLandis

