Abe Lincoln signed this paper during the Civil War. Now you can see it in Springfield.

Those determined to have every paper that President Abraham Lincoln ever signed are two papers closer to their goal.
An Indiana couple has given the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield two passes that the president signed, allowing women to visit prisoners of war.
“Allow Mrs. D.R. Burbank to visit her brother Capt J. N. Taylor, now a prisoner of War at Fort Delaware. June 13, 1864 A. Lincoln,” one of the passes read. Historians say the note was likely written for Mary Burbank of Hendersonville, Kentucky, so she could visit her brother, James N. Taylor. He had become a prisoner at Fort Delaware on March 27, 1864.
The papers had been passed down from Henry Warner through the family to Hank and Anna Dowler of Indiana. Warner had served at Fort Delaware during the Civil War.
Lincoln's papers can be found online at www.PapersofAbrahamLincoln.org.
