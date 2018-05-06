Shiloh village salaries are available in BND's Public Pay Database

Salaries for village employees in 2017 in Shiloh have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat's Public Pay Database.
The village paid a total of $1.9 million to 31 employees last year. The top five earners included:
- Village Administrator John Marquart, $91,065.12
- Assistant Police Chief Gary McGill, $89,157.06
- Village Clerk Brenda Kern, $85,175.52
- Police Sgt. Josh Donovan, $83,729.78
- Police Sgt. Rodney Kreke, $82,267.93
The village paid $83,441 in overtime to 15 employees of the police department. Overtime for patrol officers includes time worked on holidays. Public Works paid $6,295 in overtime to four of its employees.
Richard Wittenauer, the new police chief, was hired in September. The going rate for his annual salary is $89,000, though he only garnered $20,583 through the end of 2017. He replaced retired Police Chief Jim Stover.
The village paid Mayor Jim Vernier $24,050 for his part-time services.
Village's trustees Kurt Burrelsman, Gregory O'Neil, Colleen Powers, Annette Warchol and Robert Weilmuenster earned $5,450 each. Trustee Mark Kurtz earned $2,250 and Trustee William Boker, who also serves as Village Board treasurer, earned $9,600. Kurtz's tenure ended after he decided to not seek re-election in the April 2017 elections.
The Public Pay Database also includes salaries for employees of Shiloh Village School District 85.
The BND's Public Pay Database goes back to 2011 with information obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests. The salary information does not include insurance or benefits.
