IDOT to narrow I-70 to one lane through mid-May

Commuters using Interstate 70 near the 70-270 interchange will see lane restrictions and slowdowns next week.
The Illinois Department of Transportation will intermittently restrict I-70 to one lane from the I-55-70-270 interchange for another 2.5 miles east, beginning Monday.
Eastbound lanes will be restricted 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., and westbound 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. All work is expected to be completed by mid-May.
The state is closing the lanes to install pavement reflectors. Motorists are asked to allow extra time and use caution while traveling through the work zone. Work is being performed by Kilian Corporation of Mascoutah.
