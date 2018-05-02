O'Fallon mother, daughter did not die of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say

A mother and daughter found dead in their O'Fallon home had been dead for a considerable amount of time before their bodies were found, according to a search warrant affidavit.
Police were contacted April 23 by the landlord of Linda Lyons, 62, and Victoria Lyons, 33, for a welfare check because they had not had contact with the pair since March 8, when they received a work order to fix a leaking kitchen sink, according to a search warrant affidavit filed by O'Fallon Police.
The landlord attempted to serve an eviction notice April 16, but there was no answer.
When police arrived at the house in the 600 block of Carol Ann Drive, they saw several packages on the ground next to the door to the garage. The mailbox had a green card from the post office, indicating the box was full. All exterior doors were locked, and windows were secure, according to the affidavit.
Police found a woman laying face down on the kitchen floor, facing the living room, and a second woman on her side on the floor of the living room with her feet near the first woman's head. The bodies were in advanced stages of decomposition, and there was urine and a blood-like substance near Linda Lyons' body.
The residence was not in disarray, and the fire department got normal readings for carbon monoxide levels in the home.
Police filed the search warrant under suspicion of first-degree murder but later said there appeared to be no criminal activity involved with their deaths.
A preliminary autopsy did not reveal the cause of death for either woman, St. Clair County Deputy Coroner Dennis Nichols said. The autopsy results were inconclusive, and investigators were awaiting a final report from a pathologist and toxicology reports. Neither woman had external injuries, and there was no evidence of trauma.
Neighbors said the pair tended to keep to themselves.
