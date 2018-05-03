Police find body of missing Quincy woman in wooded area

Police believe they have found the remains of a missing Quincy woman last seen walking along the road Tuesday.
Mary Lou Anderson, 69, was last seen walking on Rim Road near State Street east of Quincy on Tuesday. After an extensive search, police found Anderson’s body in rural Adams County east of Interstate 82 in a wooded area, according to WGEM.
Police told the Herald-Review that Anderson was possibly armed, suffered from depression and may have been a danger to herself. A prayer service was held for her Thursday morning, and St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church remained open throughout the night Wednesday for friends and family to pray for her.
The investigation is ongoing, and crime scene investigators have been working at the wooded area where the body was found, WGEM reported.
